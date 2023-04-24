Five Finger Death Punch Replaced At Metallica's M72 World Tour Stop

Revised concert poster

Metallica shared the news earlier today that Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to join them at their concert this Saturday, April 29th in Amsterdam and will be replaced by Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen.

They tweeted, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, -FFDP cannot join us Saturday in Amsterdam... stepping in for them will be -FloorJansen_ from

-NightwishBand performing a solo set in support of her album, "Paragon." Thanks for joining us, Floor - can't wait to see your set!"

The concert will also feature support from Ice Kills Nine, and follows the kickoff show of Metallica's M72 World Tour at the same venue, Johan Cruijff Arena, in Amsterdam this Thursday, April 27th that will feature support from Mammoth WVH and Architects.

M72 World Tour will feature special No Repeat stops that include two nights, with two different sets from Metallica and two different opening acts in the same markets.

Metallica has announced that Five Finger Death Punch will not be performing with them at the M72 world tour kickoff in Amsterdam on April 29 due to "unforeseen circumstances". Nightwish's Floor Jansen will be taking their place. The tour will feature Metallica performing twice in each location with entirely different sets each night, accompanied by a different pair of openers for each performance.

Architects and Mammoth WVH will be the special guests for the first show on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Replaced At Metallica's M72 World Tour Stop

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates

Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video

Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video

More Five Finger Death Punch News