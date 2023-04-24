Five Finger Death Punch Replaced At Metallica's M72 World Tour Stop

Metallica shared the news earlier today that Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to join them at their concert this Saturday, April 29th in Amsterdam and will be replaced by Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen.
They tweeted, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, -FFDP cannot join us Saturday in Amsterdam... stepping in for them will be -FloorJansen_ from
-NightwishBand performing a solo set in support of her album, "Paragon." Thanks for joining us, Floor - can't wait to see your set!"
The concert will also feature support from Ice Kills Nine, and follows the kickoff show of Metallica's M72 World Tour at the same venue, Johan Cruijff Arena, in Amsterdam this Thursday, April 27th that will feature support from Mammoth WVH and Architects.
M72 World Tour will feature special No Repeat stops that include two nights, with two different sets from Metallica and two different opening acts in the same markets.
Architects and Mammoth WVH will be the special guests for the first show on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
