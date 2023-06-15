Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set

(hennemusic) Ghost will release an extended box set edition of the band's latest album, "Impera", on July 28. Featuring singles like "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Spillways", "Impera" delivered a career high for the group when it debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, and it was recently honored with a Grammis Award in the band's native Sweden.
"We wish to inform our devoted followers that the much-anticipated box set offering for 'Impera' is finally upon us," says the group. "The definitive, comprehensive, blasphemous, outrageous Deluxe Collector's Edition of Impera is ready and it's imperative that you pre-order now. This is a one-time only pressing and when it's gone, it's gone forever."
The Extended Impera Collectors Edition of the 2022 album features a number of items, including "Impera" & "Live from the Ministry" EP Double Colored Vinyl (Sky Blue & Gold) etching on Side D enclosed in a 3D, die-cut jacket with light feature, a 28-page booklet, the " Phantomime" EP on Black Ice vinyl with exclusive jacket artwork, the unreleased cover "Stay" on a limited-edition orchid 7" with etching on side B, and more.
Currently playing live dates across Europe, Ghost released the covers EP "Phantomime", last month; the project sees the band record classic tracks originally created by Iron Maiden, Genesis, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.
Get more details on the box set and stream "Spillways" here.
