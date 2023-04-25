.

Ghost Heading Down Under For First Headline Tour Of Australia

Bruce Henne | 04-25-2023

Ghost Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Ghost has announced dates for their first headline tour of Australia. "We wish to inform you that your patience and loyalty have paid off," says the band. "Ghost will be haunting Australian lands in October 2023."

Ghost will open the series at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 3 before appearances in Melbourne and Brisbane. Produced by Klas Åhlund, Ghost's 2022 album, "Impera", reached No. 3 on the Australian charts last year; the set features the singles "Hunter's Moon", "Call Me Little Sunshine", "Twenties" and "Spillways."

The Swedish rockers will release a covers EP, "Phantomime", on May 18; recently previewed with a version of the 1991 Genesis track, "Jesus He Knows Me", the five-track project features songs originally recorded by Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.

Get tour dates, ticket details and stream the "Spillways" video here.

