Ghost Heading Down Under For First Headline Tour Of Australia

(hennemusic) Ghost has announced dates for their first headline tour of Australia. "We wish to inform you that your patience and loyalty have paid off," says the band. "Ghost will be haunting Australian lands in October 2023."
Ghost will open the series at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 3 before appearances in Melbourne and Brisbane. Produced by Klas Åhlund, Ghost's 2022 album, "Impera", reached No. 3 on the Australian charts last year; the set features the singles "Hunter's Moon", "Call Me Little Sunshine", "Twenties" and "Spillways."
The Swedish rockers will release a covers EP, "Phantomime", on May 18; recently previewed with a version of the 1991 Genesis track, "Jesus He Knows Me", the five-track project features songs originally recorded by Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.
Get tour dates, ticket details and stream the "Spillways" video here.
The Amity Affliction Release 'Not Without My Ghosts' Video
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Chase Matthew Reveals Come Get Your Memory Video
Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album