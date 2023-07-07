Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson

(NLM) Lightning strikes twice in multiple realms of the world of Ghost today, Friday July 7: With the release of their cover of Shakespears Sister's 1992 Brit Award-winning single "Stay" (featuring Patrick Wilson), Sweden's foremost theatrical rock purveyors not only mark their second outing scoring the grand finale of a major motion picture (the first being "Hunter's Moon" in 2021's Halloween Kills), but also their latest single to feature a once in a lifetime duet between Tobias Forge and a very special guest (following the release of "Spillways" featuring Joe Elliott of Def Leppard earlier this year).

As for exactly how Ghost's "Stay (featuring Patrick Wilson)" came into being, the story begins with actor, director and Tony-nominated singer Wilson's avowed Ghost fandom. Having seen the band live twice in 2022 alone, he met up with Forge while at work on his directorial debut, Insidious: The Red Door, and already contemplating ways to involve Ghost in the film. Additionally inspired by the Joe Elliott version of "Spillways" from Ghost's international #1 album IMPERA (Loma Vista recordings), Wilson reached back out to Forge. As fate would have it, Forge had been working on a version of Shakespears Sister's "Stay" - a #1 hit in 1992 in his native Sweden - and the rest is history: Wilson's classically trained Broadway bona fides proved a perfect foil for Forge's sweetly sinister performance, resulting in a stunning duet and the perfect haunting ballad to close Insidious: The Red Door.

Or to hear it told in Patrick Wilson's own words: "It was Joe Bishara, our Insidious composer and resident Lipstick Demon who first got me into Ghost about 10 years ago. Joe knew I liked metal... but he also knew I liked melody. What can I say? I'm a child of the '80s... when soaring voices and blazing guitars were played at every dance, every fast food parking lot, and every day in my house. Ghost had the right blend of metal, melody, and an unforgettable image. This coming from a guy who collected Kiss cards in the '70s... so I know good rock branding and imagery when I see it!

Ghost, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there. Tobias' sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring (and dare I say... angelic) melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there. At least that's what it does for me.

So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodied the spirit of Insidious lore, I knew where to look first. 'Stay' is such a hauntingly beautiful tune to end my film with, because the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the sweeping melody (written by Dave Stewart) are a great bookend to my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing... and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)... in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias' tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the tune, and I can't thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen.

Ghost is the perfect blend of theatricality met with musical mastery. Tobias is at the top of his game and I'm thrilled to have him on the soundtrack, and honored to sing alongside him."

