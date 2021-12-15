Greta Van Fleet Frontman Addressed Rock Is Dead Claims 2021 In Review

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka earned a top 21 story from April 2021 after he revealed that he does not agree with KISS star Gene Simmons claims that "rock is dead", saying maybe the world that Gene remembers is dead.
Kiszka was asked about Gene's claims during an interview with NME. He responded, "Maybe the world of rock he remembers is dead. I think rock and roll is a very elastic genre, it's a very eclectic genre.
"It seems like every once in a while, a generation reinterprets what that is. And I've heard a lot, throughout the years, I guess people blowing hot air about.
"I think rock and roll can become dormant, but you can't kill something that supersedes time. It's an attitude and a spirit and a celebration. I think people pass the torch and time moves on.
"I think there's probably a lot of people that would disagree with him". Watch the full interview below:
