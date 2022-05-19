.

Huxley Premiere 'Flesh And Bone' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-19-2022

Huxley
Single art

New Jersey hard rockers Huxley have released a music video for their latest single, "Flesh and Bone." The video was directed and edited by Tom Flynn.

The band the following to say about the new single, "This is a very personal song for us. We are dealing with the struggles of life and coming to terms with only being human.

"That's ok! You don't need to be anything else but just simply you, and you should always continue to fight for it no matter what's against you!" Watch the video below:

