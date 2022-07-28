Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary

Imagine Dragons have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, "Night Visions," by expanding the album for special reissues that will be hitting stores on September 9th.

The "Night Visions Expanded Edition" will feature nine additional studio tracks along with two previously unreleased songs recorded contemporaneously entitled "Love of Mine" and "Bubble."

The Expanded Edition will released digitally and in various physical format including a 2-LP vinyl featuring the original cover art and a 10th-anniversary cover art lithograph), 2-CD, or 2-Cassette. They will also be releasing a limited-edition, canary-yellow 2-LP vinyl set.

A Super Deluxe Edition will include 4 CDs and 1 DVD (Original Album, Bonus Tracks, Night Visions Live, Remixes, and The Making of Night Visions on DVD) and much more. Preorder the Super Deluxe Edition here (ad). See the tracklisting for the expanded edition below:

CD1

Radioactive

Tiptoe

It's Time

Demons

On Top Of The World

Amsterdam

Hear Me

Every Night

Bleeding Out

Underdog

Nothing Left To Say / Rocks

CD2

Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older)

Working Man

My Fault

Round And Round

The River

America

Selene

Fallen

Cover Up

Love of Mine (Demo)

Bubble (Demo)

