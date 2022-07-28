.

Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary

Keavin Wiggins | 07-28-2022

Imagine Dragons have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, "Night Visions," by expanding the album for special reissues that will be hitting stores on September 9th.

The "Night Visions Expanded Edition" will feature nine additional studio tracks along with two previously unreleased songs recorded contemporaneously entitled "Love of Mine" and "Bubble."

The Expanded Edition will released digitally and in various physical format including a 2-LP vinyl featuring the original cover art and a 10th-anniversary cover art lithograph), 2-CD, or 2-Cassette. They will also be releasing a limited-edition, canary-yellow 2-LP vinyl set.

A Super Deluxe Edition will include 4 CDs and 1 DVD (Original Album, Bonus Tracks, Night Visions Live, Remixes, and The Making of Night Visions on DVD) and much more. Preorder the Super Deluxe Edition here (ad). See the tracklisting for the expanded edition below:

CD1
Radioactive
Tiptoe
It's Time
Demons
On Top Of The World
Amsterdam
Hear Me
Every Night
Bleeding Out
Underdog
Nothing Left To Say / Rocks

CD2
Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older)
Working Man
My Fault
Round And Round
The River
America
Selene
Fallen
Cover Up
Love of Mine (Demo)
Bubble (Demo)

