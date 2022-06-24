.

Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-24-2022

Imagine Dragons Single art
Single art

Imagine Dragons have released a music video for their brand new single "Sharks". The song comes from the band's forthcoming double album, "Mercury - ACTS 1 & 2", which will arrive on July 1st.

According to the announcement, "the video is set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas strip and follows Imagine Dragons on the heist of their lives across iconic Las Vegas locations including Bellagio, Allegiant Stadium, Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, 'O' by Cirque Du Soleil and more."

Frontman Dan Reynolds had this to say, "With the 'Sharks' music video our goal was to represent our hometown in the light it deserves - a city of passion, entertainment and art. Always awake and eccentric. Always an adventure to be had.

"As a third generation Las Vegan, I love this city and owe our success to it. They have always championed us. 'Sharks' pays homage to the city we call home. Las Vegas." Watch the video below:

News > Imagine Dragons

