Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows (2022 In Review)

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows was a top 22 story from March 2022: Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to pull the plugs on the planned Russian and Ukraine shows of their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.
The band had this to say, "We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two Iron Maiden shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.
"Ticket-holders for both shows will be informed by the respective promoters on refunds at the appropriate time. Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of our fans."
