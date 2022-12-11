.

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows (2022 In Review)

Keavin Wiggins | December 11, 2022
Iron Maiden Tour poster
Tour poster

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows was a top 22 story from March 2022: Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to pull the plugs on the planned Russian and Ukraine shows of their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.

The band had this to say, "We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two Iron Maiden shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.

"Ticket-holders for both shows will be informed by the respective promoters on refunds at the appropriate time. Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of our fans."

Related Stories


Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows (2022 In Review)

Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track 2022 In Review

Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue

Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024

Iron Maiden Music and Merch

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more

Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more

Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Latest News

Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag

Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video From Parole Violator Film

Of Mice & Men Share 'Obsolete (Sullivan King Remix)'

Budderside Play Tribute To Frontman's Father With 'Joker'

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Streaming 'Return To Death Row' EP

Alabama Shakes' 'Boys & Girls' Expanded For 10th Anniversary

NOFX's Fat Mike Launches Bottles To The Ground

Curse Of Cain Share 'Alive' Video And Announce New Deal