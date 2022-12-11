Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows (2022 In Review)

Tour poster

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows was a top 22 story from March 2022: Iron Maiden have announced that they have been forced to pull the plugs on the planned Russian and Ukraine shows of their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.

The band had this to say, "We are very sorry to announce that due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the promoters have cancelled the two Iron Maiden shows scheduled for May 29th in Kyiv and June 1st in Moscow on the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.

"Ticket-holders for both shows will be informed by the respective promoters on refunds at the appropriate time. Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of our fans."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track 2022 In Review

Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue

Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024

Iron Maiden Music and Merch

News > Iron Maiden