Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track 2022 In Review

Iron Maiden Forget Key Element On Number Of The Beast Track was a top 22 story from $m 2022: Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed that one of the songs on the band's landmark "Number Of The Beast" is missing a key element.
Bruce made the revelation during the Tampa stop of his current spoken-word tour last week. A fan submitted question asked Dickinson what he considers to be the band's most underrated song.
He responded, "I'm a really big fan of 'Total Eclipse'" The song was the B-side to was his debut single with the band, "Run to the Hills", but he said that "Gangland" was originally set to be used, according to E On Music.
But once the band heard "Gangland" they decided to put it on the record instead of the single, "That sound's great! This is so good that we can't do it as the B-side."
Dickinson then revealed that the change in plans resulted in them leaving out a key element. He shared, "'Gangland' went on the album, and we actually forgot to mix the guitar solos. There's a bit in there (at the 2m24s mark), and there's no guitar solo. To this day, I think we forgot!" Listen to the track
Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue
Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line
Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024
Iron Maiden Collaborate With Avenged Sevenfold For Legacy Of The Beast
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle
From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover
Metallica Release 'Lux AEterna' Lyric Videos In Multiple Languages
Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag
Gen Z'ers And Millennials Prefer Classic Rock Says Yousician's Year in Review
Nothing More Continue Spirits Exploration With 'Deja Vu' Visualizer
Green Day Share Live 'Nice Guys Finish Last' Video
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share 'Stages' Video Mini-Series