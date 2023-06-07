Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland

Video still

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing video of Nicko McBrain's birthday celebration that took place earlier this week onstage in Finland during the band's Future Past Tour.

"I was going to talk about the 'Death Of The Celts', but no," Bruce Dickenson told the crowd at Tampere's Nokia Arena on June 4, teasing the next song in the show. "Let's talk about something far more important: the life of Nicko McBrain for one more year!"

With that, Dickenson led the crowd in a 'Happy Birthday' singalong for the drummer, who would turn 71 the next day, on June 5. The second of two nights in Finland marked the fifth date of Iron Maiden's world tour, which features previously-unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

"Senjutsu" delivered Iron Maiden the highest US chart placement of their career when it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, beating their previous No. 4 entries with both 2010's "The Final Frontier" and 2015's "The Book Of Souls."

Watch video of Nicko's birthday celebration in Finland here.

