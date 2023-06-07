Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing video of Nicko McBrain's birthday celebration that took place earlier this week onstage in Finland during the band's Future Past Tour.
"I was going to talk about the 'Death Of The Celts', but no," Bruce Dickenson told the crowd at Tampere's Nokia Arena on June 4, teasing the next song in the show. "Let's talk about something far more important: the life of Nicko McBrain for one more year!"
With that, Dickenson led the crowd in a 'Happy Birthday' singalong for the drummer, who would turn 71 the next day, on June 5. The second of two nights in Finland marked the fifth date of Iron Maiden's world tour, which features previously-unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.
"Senjutsu" delivered Iron Maiden the highest US chart placement of their career when it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, beating their previous No. 4 entries with both 2010's "The Final Frontier" and 2015's "The Book Of Souls."
Watch video of Nicko's birthday celebration in Finland here.
Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Kick Off Of The Future Past Tour
Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode
Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour
Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'
Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video
Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'
Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'
Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You