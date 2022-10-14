John Mellencamp Streams Unreleased Scarecrow Track 'Carolina Shag'

Scarecrow cover art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming a lyric video for "Carolina Shag", a previously-unreleased track recorded during sessions for his 1985 album, "Scarecrow."

The song is one of several bonus tracks included in the November 4 release of an expanded Deluxe reissue of the project, which originally reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the region.

The "Scarecrow Deluxe" reissue will be issued as a box set including 2 CDs of newly-remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Check out the extensive track list and stream "Carolina Shag" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album

Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'

John Mellencamp Streaming 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack'

John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'Chasing Rainbows'

John Mellencamp Music and Merch

News > John Mellencamp