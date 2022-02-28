Johnny Cash's 90th Birthday Celebrated With TN Honor

Social Media capture

Country music legend Johnny Cash's 90th birthday was celebrated on Saturday (February 26th) with the placement of a Tennessee Music Pathways in Hendersonville, TN.

His team shared the news via social media, "Johnny Cash was honored on what would have been his 90th birthday with the installation of a 'Tennessee Music Pathways' marker in Hendersonville.

"The marker was installed at the original site of the House of Cash music publishing company. At the marker reveal, Cash's representatives, friends and family, along with local and state leaders joined and shared about the importance of his commemoration."

