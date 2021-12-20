.

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel 2021 In Review

Michael Angulia | 12-19-2021

Social media capture

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford won a top 21 story from June 2021 after he revealed via social media that he has honored with the title of "Kentucky Colonel" by the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.

Halford shared a photo on his official Instagram page of himself holding the certificate and he wrote, "thank you governor and the people's of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that's making good things happen"

He included the hashtags "#heavymetal #ink #tattoo #motivation #honor #good #vibes #group #kentucky #charity #community #awareness #style #love #family #friends #fans #one #world #peace #respect #all @kycolonels". See the post here.

