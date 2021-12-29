Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Had Emergency Heart Surgery 2021 In Review

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner had a top 21 story from September 2021 after it was revealed that he was recovering from "major emergency heart surgery," according to a social media post shared by his girlfriend on September 28th.
The band announced the previous day that they were forced to postpone the remaining dates of their U.S. tour after Faulkner was hospitalized for "major medical heart condition issues".
Faulkner's girlfriend Mariah Lynch shared an update via Instagram. She wrote, "Thank you to everyone for all your messages. I will try to get back to you as soon as I can. Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable & resting.
"If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is. So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There's no one like him. We'd be lost without him. #HotDad".
