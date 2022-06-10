Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's My Story Coming To TV

Reelz TV have announced that the new special, tentatively titled, "Motley Crue's Vince Neil: My Story" will premiere on Sunday, June 26th at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Here is the synopsis: "Vince Neil, the lead singer of legendary heavy metal band Motley Crue gives viewers exclusive insight into his wild ride to fame and its many bumps in the road. In candid and fresh interviews with never before heard stories Neil details what led him to music, the formation and early days of Motley Crue, surviving the hardest of party days and how he navigated the road to super stardom.

"Neil also gets candid about his much publicized setbacks from the heartbreak of losing a child to being arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a friend. Sharing their stories of Neil are those closest to him including his son and daughter, bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee and others who have been a part of his story through today.

"Now 41 years after first forming Motley Crüe is preparing to launch a 36 city tour in June 2022 and Motley Crue's Vince Neil: My Story shows the incredible journey of the band and its frontman like it's never been seen before."

