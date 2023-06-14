My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died

(All Noir) Steffen Weigand, exceptional drummer of instrumental heavy psych pioneers My Sleeping Karma, has passed away yesterday morning. He lost his battle with a rare kind of cancer.
The four-piece band, of which Weigand was a founding member, posted the following, sad statement on their socials: "Dear MSK Family, we are devastated to inform you that our brother Steffen has passed away this morning surrounded by his loved ones. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family. We are heartbroken and have no more words right now."
Alongside his band-family members, guitarist Seppi, bassist Matte Vandeven and soundboardist Norman Mehren, Steffen played an essential role as one of the most influential and crucial artists in the world of heavy psychedelia. His progressive drum style, from the band's self-titled debut in 2006 through their heart-melting, 2022 album Atma, shaped an entire genre.
My Sleeping Karma's A&R at Napalm Records, Sebastian Munch, comments on behalf of the record label and entire team behind the band: "We are deeply saddened to learn that Steffen Weigand, drummer of our band My Sleeping Karma passed away yesterday. Steffen was a wonderful person, friend and drumming genius. We will miss him immensely. We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to his family, band members and loved ones."
