Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour

Papa Roach have announced the first leg of their North American "Kill The Noise Tour" next spring that will feature special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.
The first group's headline tour in three years is set to kick off on March 1st at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA and will wrap up on March 30th in Corpus Christi, TX at the Concrete Street Amphitheater.
They had this to say, "We're really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It'll be a non-stop Rock N Roll thrill ride start to finish."
March 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
March 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
March 5 - Salt Lake City - The Great Saltair
March 6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
March 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
March 9 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena
March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
March 12 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
March 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
March 19 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
March 20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
March 22 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
March 23 - Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
March 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
March 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
March 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song
Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates
Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video
Papa Roach Hosting Free Livestreaming Event This Week
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021