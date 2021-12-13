Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour

Tour poster

Papa Roach have announced the first leg of their North American "Kill The Noise Tour" next spring that will feature special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

The first group's headline tour in three years is set to kick off on March 1st at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA and will wrap up on March 30th in Corpus Christi, TX at the Concrete Street Amphitheater.

They had this to say, "We're really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It'll be a non-stop Rock N Roll thrill ride start to finish."

March 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

March 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 - Salt Lake City - The Great Saltair

March 6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

March 9 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

March 12 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

March 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

March 22 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

March 23 - Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

March 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

