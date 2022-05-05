Queen Limited Edition Platinum Collection Vinyl Box Set Coming

Hollywood Records have announced that Queen's The Platinum Collection To be released on vinyl for the first time as a limited-edition 6LP color vinyl box set on June 17th. The label sent over the following details:

Released for the first time on vinyl, Queen's compilation The Platinum Collection, featuring all three of their Greatest Hits albums, shows their unrivalled track record of chart-topping, award-winning, record-breaking rock and pop classics.

With four songwriters in the band - Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon - Queen created a glorious legacy of all-time anthems that still ring out across the ages. For past and future fans alike, they will rock you!



Living up to its name, The Platinum Collection is certified 5x Multi-Platinum in the US and was recently certified by the UK music industry organization the BPI as having gone 8 x Platinum, representing sales of 2.4 million achieved since its June 2011 re-release as part of Queen's 40th anniversary celebrations.



June 17 will see the limited edition 6LP color vinyl set released in a slipcase with brand new artwork. Each piece of vinyl will be a different color and come in its own individually designed sleeve. The set also comes with an exclusive 24-page 12″ photo booklet.

Greatest Hits - LP 1 - Side A

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Another One Bites The Dust"

"Killer Queen"

"Fat Bottomed Girls"



Greatest Hits - LP 1 - Side B

"Bicycle Race"

"You're My Best Friend"

"Don't Stop Me Now"

"Save Me"



Greatest Hits - LP 2 - Side A

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

"Somebody To Love"

"Now I'm Here"

"Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy"



Greatest Hits - LP 2 - Side B

"Play The Game"

"Flash"

"Seven Seas Of Rhye"

"We Will Rock You"

"We Are The Champions"



Greatest Hits II - LP 3 - Side A

"A Kind Of Magic"

"Under Pressure" (Queen + David Bowie)

"Radio Ga Ga"

"I Want It All"

"I Want To Break Free"



Greatest Hits II - LP 3 - Side B

"Innuendo"

"It's A Hard Life"

"Breakthru"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"



Greatest Hits II - LP 4 - Side A

"Headlong"

"The Miracle"

"I'm Going Slightly Mad"

"The Invisible Man"



Greatest Hits II - LP 4 - Side B

"Hammer To Fall"

"Friends Will Be Friends"

"The Show Must Go On"

"One Vision"



Greatest Hits III - LP 5 - Side A

Queen + Elton John - "The Show Must Go On" (Live, Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, 1997)

Queen + David Bowie - "Under Pressure" (Rah Mix)

Freddie Mercury + Montserrat Caballé - "Barcelona" (Single Version)

Queen - "Too Much Love Will Kill You"



Greatest Hits III - LP 5 - Side B

George Michael + Queen - "Somebody To Love" (Live, The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley, April 1992)

Queen - "You Don't Fool Me"

Queen - "Heaven For Everyone"

Queen - "Las Palabras De Amor" (The Words Of Love)



Greatest Hits III - LP 6 - Side A

Brian May - "Driven By You"

Freddie Mercury - "Living On My Own"

Queen - "Let Me Live"

Freddie Mercury - "The Great Pretender"

Queen - "Princes Of The Universe"



Greatest Hits III - LP 6 - Side B

Queen + Wyclef Jean - "Another One Bites The Dust" (Remix)

Queen - "No One But You (Only The Good Die Young)"

Queen - "These Are The Days Of Our Lives"

Queen - "Thank God It's Christmas"

