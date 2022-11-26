(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing "The Shape I'm Takin'", a bonus track included in the Japanese editions of their latest album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."
First introduced with the lead single "Tippa My Tongue", the project followed "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.
Upon its release last month, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Chili Peppers have been supporting both records on a global stadium tour, which will resume in January with shows in Australia and New Zealand.
Stream the bonus track here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Video For New Single 'The Drummer'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album Return Of The Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more
Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track
Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming
Ann And Nancy Wilson Of Heart Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees
Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online
Thomas Rhett Hits Career Milestone With 'Half Of Me'
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Tape Measure Visualizer
Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'
Lordi Ink With Atomic Fire Records For New Album