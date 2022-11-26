.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track

Bruce Henne | November 26, 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Red Hot Chili Peppers Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing "The Shape I'm Takin'", a bonus track included in the Japanese editions of their latest album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."

First introduced with the lead single "Tippa My Tongue", the project followed "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.

Upon its release last month, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" debuted at No. 1 on the US Top Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Chili Peppers have been supporting both records on a global stadium tour, which will resume in January with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Stream the bonus track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track

Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Video For New Single 'The Drummer'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album Return Of The Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track

Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming

Ann And Nancy Wilson Of Heart Among 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees

Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

Thomas Rhett Hits Career Milestone With 'Half Of Me'

Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Tape Measure Visualizer

Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'

Lordi Ink With Atomic Fire Records For New Album