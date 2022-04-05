Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album 'Unlimited Love'

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming their new album, "Unlimited Love", in sync with its release on April 1. Produced by Rick Rubin, the band's twelfth studio set marks the follow-up to 2016's "The Getaway", which was a Top 3 album in more than twenty counties, including the US, where it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
"Unlimited Love" was launched with the lead single, "Black Summer", and previewed with follow-up tracks "Poster Child", "Not The One", and "These Are The Ways" ahead of its full release.
The project sees the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the lineup in 2019 after the group parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer. "Our only goal is to get lost in the music," says the band. "We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.
"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it." Stream the album here.
