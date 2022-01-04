Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss earned a top 21 story from November 2021 when they announced dates for a 2022 world tour in support of their new album, "Raise The Roof."

The pair's first trek in 12 years will kick off a 3-week US series at CMAC in Canandaigua, NY on June 1, before they join The Eagles for a show in London's Hyde Park in late June, after which they'll perform a 3-week run across Europe.

Produced by T-Bone Burnett, "Raise The Roof" features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

Plant and Krauss launched the record with their version of the classic, "Can't Let Go," written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. See the tour dates here.

