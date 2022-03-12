Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are teasing an upcoming announcement that is expected to detail plans for a 2022 tour of the UK and Europe via a new video of their social media.
The band has shared the brief video that features their iconic logo over a number of locations in the region, adding "can't you hear me knocking..." accompanied by a snippet of the 1971 "Sticky Fingers" classic of the same name.
The series would mark the Stones' 60th anniversary while recognizing the group's formation in London in 1962, and their second tour following the death of drummer Charlie Watts last August at the age of 80; a rescheduled US trek in 2021 topped live music industry magazine Pollstar's highest-grossing worldwide tours of the year.
Watts hand-picked his friend Steve Jordan to sit in for him while recovering from an undisclosed surgery prior to his passing, with the group originally expecting the iconic drummer to return to the lineup after his health issues were addressed.
In January, the Royal Mail began The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary year-long celebration with a new series of exclusive stamps in the band's native UK. Watch the teaser video here.
