Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue

Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Rush have released an official video for "YYZ", from the forthcoming expanded editions of their "Moving Pictures" 40th anniversary reissue series.

Produced by Fantoons Animation Studio, the clip pays homage to the Canadian group's hometown with images of the city's famous skyline, iconic venues like Maple Leaf Gardens and Massey Hall, and features a number of Rush-related references throughout - including voice cameos by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

The instrumental classic is named after the international code for Toronto's Pearson International Airport. "It's always a happy day when YYZ appears on our luggage tags," said Neil Peart many years ago.

Due April 15, the 2022 editions of "Moving Pictures" will be available in six distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) three-CD Deluxe Edition, (3) five-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) one-LP Edition, (5), Digital Deluxe Edition, and (6) Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.

Recorded with producer Terry Brown at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, "Moving Pictures" would become Rush's first album to top the Canadian charts while earning a second top 5 spot in the US following success with 1980's "Permanent Waves." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Premiere 'Look Inside' Video

First Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Winner Announced

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song

Rush Stream Live 'Vital Signs' From Moving Pictures Reissue

News > Rush