Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit Concert

(Acoustic-4-A-Cure) Bay Area music legends Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir today announced the line-up for the eighth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert on Saturday, May 13. In celebration of the event's return home to the Fillmore in San Francisco for the first time post-Covid, Hagar's brought together a star-studded lineup that's heavy on music icons from The City by the Bay (in alphabetical order): Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Chris Isaak, Vic Johnson, Taj Mahal, Don Was, Bobby Weir, Nancy Wilson and surprise guests.
Hagar and Weir will reteam to host the event for a third time, in addition to performing. Benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF's Benioff Children's Hospital, Acoustic-4-A-Cure 2023 is set to deliver true once-in-a-lifetime musical moments and collaborative jams that the concert event has become synonymous with.
"I'm thrilled that we're back for an eighth year and back home at the Fillmore in San Francisco where it all began," said Sammy Hagar. "Most of all I'm so grateful to my friends and partners who lend their unconditional support year after year. We're able to produce an arena level show at an intimate venue and keep the ticket prices affordable because these incredible artists donate their time and deliver unbelievable performances, with all of the profits going directly to an incredible cause. That's my kind of philanthropy!"
Now in its eighth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations, and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Hagar and James Hetfield, whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including Anthony, Billie Joe Armstrong, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Jerry Cantrell, Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, James Hetfield, Vic Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Tommy Lee, Taj Mahal, John Mayer, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Monahan, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Adam Sandler, Joe Satriani, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield, Bobby Weir, Nancy Wilson have lent their support with truly remarkable performances.
