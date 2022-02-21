Scorpions Share New Single 'Shining Of Your Soul'

Album cover art

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing audio of their brand new single, "Shining Of Your Soul", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer."

Due February 25, the band's 19th studio set marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.

The group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic. "The new material sees us return to our roots," says Klaus Meine. "We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions DNA - great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."

The Scorpions will return to live action next month when they host a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Scorpions Premiere New Song 'Seventh Sun'

The Scorpions Deliver 'Rock Believer' Video

Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'

Scorpions Preview 'Rock Believer' Music Video

News > Scorpions