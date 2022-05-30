Skid Row Deliver 'The Gang's All Here' Video

cover art

Skid Row have released a music video for their new single "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album, which will be available October 14th.

"'The Gang's All Here,' for me, represents the brotherhood of this band," says Scotti Hill. "And with the addition of Erik [Gronwall], our bond is more solid than ever.

"Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show."

"I'm so f**king psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans, for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!," says Gronwall. Watch the video below:

