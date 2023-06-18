Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation

Slipknot's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan took to social media to inform fans that will not be part of the band's upcoming shows because he needs to be home with his wife who is dealing with a medical situation.

He wrote, "Hello to all of our fans. Unfortunately I had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation. Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make.

"I'm so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I'm so gracious for your overwhelming support for our family. I will be seeing you all at our shows in July. See you soon and hail Slipknot."

