The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming a new single, "Poster Child", from their forthcoming album, "Unlimited Love." The song follows the lead track, "Black Summer", as the second preview to the band's 12th studio set, which marks the follow-up to 2016's "The Getaway."

Due April 1, "Unlimited Love" sees the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the lineup in 2019 after the outfit parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music," says the group. "We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it." Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

