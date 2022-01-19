The Scorpions Deliver 'Rock Believer' Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." The title track follows the lead single, "Peacemaker", as the second preview ahead of the project's release on February 25.

The band spent much of the pandemic together in their hometown in Hannover, Germany working on their 19th studio set, which marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.

"The album was written and recorded in the style of the classic Scorpions DNA with core Schenker/Meine compositions," says Klaus Meine. "We really went back to the essence of what defined us in the first place. We recorded the album as a band, live, in one room, like we did back in the Eighties. We can't wait to get started and finally play for our fans again."

The Scorpions will begin a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in late March. Watch the new video here.

