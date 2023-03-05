The Hu Announce European Summer Tour Dates

Tour poster

(SRO) Mongolian rock outfit The Hu will bring their enveloping live show to audiences across Europe this summer as they embark on a headlining run in support of their 2022 sophomore album Rumble Of Thunder via Better Noise Music.

The tour kicks off June 6 with their set at Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, AT on and includes venue and festival stops across the UK and Europe until they reach their last stop on July 22 at Malakofff Festival in Norway.



The Hu recently sparked the attention of music audiences worldwide with their latest single "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains," an updated version of their groundbreaking 2022 track "This Is Mongol" which was featured on the soundtrack for the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) in which members of The Hu also appeared. The evocative new version is out now along with its fierce music video and can be seen below:

