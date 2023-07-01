The Hu Celebrate Deluxe Album Release With 'Mother Nature' Video

Video still

(SRO) Globally lauded Mongolian rock sensation The Hu are excited to release the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2022 sophomore album Rumble Of Thunder via Better Noise Music. The extended album includes seven new tracks, four of which the band have shared over the past few months including two acoustic versions of "Bii Biyelgee" and "Mother Nature," along with two newly recorded singles featuring guest artists: "This Is Mongol (feat. William Duvall of Alice In Chains)" and "Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves)."

To further celebrate Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album's release, The Hu have shared the music video for the updated version of "Mother Nature" featuring renowned singer-songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi) whose global success as a solo artist, in addition to their writing credits on songs for a-list artists such as Cher, Rihanna, Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera, has garnered over 4.6 million YouTube subscribers.

"Mother Nature" narrates the similarities between one's relationship with their mother and the connection between humans and the Earth. In Mongolia, mothers are highly regarded and respected and it's believed even after death a mother's soul protects their child as their love is limitless. Everyone on earth is born from a mother and, in a way, Earth another mother that bore them to this world. Having been named UNESCO "Artist of Peace" designees for 2023, THE HU shared an acoustic version of "Mother Nature" in conjunction with World Earth Day earlier this year along with announcing plans to plant 12,000 Siberian Elm trees in the desert-barren area of Southeastern Mongolia in the shape of their logo in partnership with the environmental institution, SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, LLC. "Mother Nature" represents the band's commitment to raise awareness for environmental issues and help build a globally conscious respect for nature.

LP exclaimed, "I was beyond honored to join The Hu on their beautiful song and contribute some words and vocals on an already gorgeous tribute to our precious planet."

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas Trailer Goes Online

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Announce Hunt For Green October Tour

Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'

More The Hu News