Trail of Dead Share First Single From Quadraphonic Album

Album art

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have shared their new single "No Confidence", which comes from their forthcoming first quadraphonic surround sound studio album, "XI: Bleed Here Now".

The new album will be hitting stores on July 15, 2022 and was produced by Trail's own Conrad Keely and Jason Reece alongside Charles Godfrey who also produced 2020's X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, and was mastered by Scott Sedillo and KamranV at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

"Art has a role to play in the upcoming decade(s): it needs to point humanity towards solutions. Our hope is that by expanding the ways we listen and hear; we expand our own inner (my parents would say spiritual) potential for the problem-solving to come," commented Keely.

As with all Trail albums, Keely created the album art, this time inspired by Jeremiah Chiu's design for Suzanne Ciani's 2018 LIVE Quadraphonic LP - the first quadraphonic vinyl release in more than 30 years. Watch the "No Confidence" lyric video below:

