Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans

() Unearth have announced they will be touring for a few weeks this summer hitting many European Festivals and club shows this July and August, followed by two U.S. festivals, Summit Fest in Ohio and Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Virginia this August and September, respectfully.

The band is also happy to announce Mike Justian (of Madball) will be re-joining Unearth on drums for all upcoming live performances, replacing Nick Pierce.



Mike Justian states "I'm tremendously excited and grateful for the chance to play these tunes again and make new memories with these guys. Looking forward and see ya soon. Cheers!"

Unearth collectively adds "Mike's contributions on our albums 'The Oncoming Storm' and 'III-In the Eyes of Fire' as well as his unmatched live performances cemented him as part of this band forever and we couldn't be happier to revisit the stage, those songs and more, together this summer."

Europe

July 28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days Fest

July 29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

July 30 - Bausendorf, Germany- Riez Open Air

Aug 2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

Aug 3 - Munich, Germany - Free+Easy Fest

Aug 4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug 6 - Rhone Alpes, France - Sylak Fest

Aug 7- Montpellier (Saint Jean de Védas ), France - Festival Secret Place

Aug 11- Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

Aug 12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest

Aug 13 - Jaroměř. Czech Rep - Brutal Assault Fest

Aug 18 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Fest

USA

Aug 27 - Tallmadge, OH - Summit Fest

Sep 8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

