Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans

() Unearth have announced they will be touring for a few weeks this summer hitting many European Festivals and club shows this July and August, followed by two U.S. festivals, Summit Fest in Ohio and Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Virginia this August and September, respectfully.
The band is also happy to announce Mike Justian (of Madball) will be re-joining Unearth on drums for all upcoming live performances, replacing Nick Pierce.
Mike Justian states "I'm tremendously excited and grateful for the chance to play these tunes again and make new memories with these guys. Looking forward and see ya soon. Cheers!"
Unearth collectively adds "Mike's contributions on our albums 'The Oncoming Storm' and 'III-In the Eyes of Fire' as well as his unmatched live performances cemented him as part of this band forever and we couldn't be happier to revisit the stage, those songs and more, together this summer."
Europe
July 28 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days Fest
July 29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
July 30 - Bausendorf, Germany- Riez Open Air
Aug 2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
Aug 3 - Munich, Germany - Free+Easy Fest
Aug 4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
Aug 6 - Rhone Alpes, France - Sylak Fest
Aug 7- Montpellier (Saint Jean de Védas ), France - Festival Secret Place
Aug 11- Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
Aug 12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest
Aug 13 - Jaroměř. Czech Rep - Brutal Assault Fest
Aug 18 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Fest
USA
Aug 27 - Tallmadge, OH - Summit Fest
Sep 8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
