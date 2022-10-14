War Hippies Streaming New Album Online

Album art

(117) War Hippies, comprised of combat veterans and musicians, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, have released their self-titled debut album, which can now be streamed online.

The album consists of twelve tracks featuring Brown and Reis on vocals as well as Reis on the violin. Featuring eight original songs plus four carefully selected covers, the album follows the storyline of their past as USMC and US Army Combat veterans.

In the focus track "Make It Out Live," the pair touch on the heartbreaking growing veteran suicide rate. Reis and Brown are no strangers to loss and their authentic, deeply-personal lyrics help encourage those dealing with these struggles to keep pushing on and live each day for what they are given. "The Hangman" has garnered thousands of streams since its release and this album is highly anticipated by the loyal fanbase they've built organically touring the country.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces and start this next chapter of music in our careers. This project is 100% us and we couldn't be more proud of the music we are creating with War Hippies," says the pair.

"I hope this record has a positive impact and makes a difference, provides hope and inspiration and is a breath of fresh air for country music and the world at this moment in history," adds Donnie Reis.

Stream War Hippies here.

