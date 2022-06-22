We Came As Romans Deliver First Song From First New Album In Five Years

Cover art

We Came As Romans have released a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Plagued", to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their new album, "Darkbloom", on October 14th.

Josh Moore had this to say about the new track, "We've been waiting forever to release this song, and we're stoked to finally put it out! We finished writing Plagued in January 2020, so it's great to finally share it with our fans. My friend who I do a ton of writing with, Nick Sampson, texted me a little video of this idea for a riff he was working on - and I loved it.

"So I drove over to his place and we finished the song together - and then our friend Ryan Leitru came in and we all sat down and wrote the vocals to it. Over a year later, when we were in the studio recording the album with Drew Fulk - we smoothed out just a few parts and the song was done! And now here we are - over two years later, able to share Plagued with you!

"Lyrically, Plagued was about a part in the grieving process we all went through - feeling like the anguish you're dealing with, then anger you're dealing with, is turning you into a different person.

"That you're watching yourself change into someone you don't want to be - being consumed and overwhelmed by your grief. It's an incredibly dif icult thing to live with, and I hope this song can help anyone who's feeling the same way."

Moore said of the upcoming album, "We are so excited to finally be able to announce the release of our next record Darkbloom. This will be our first record in five years, and we want to thank you all for being patient with us as we were figuring out if we could, and how we could continue moving forward as a band.

"We wrote this record about all the feelings we felt, and all the emotional places we lived in, navigating the loss of our brother Kyle. Every song is about a different part of our lives over the past few years, an insight to the struggles we had, and how we were able to make it to where we are now. We hope you all can take a deep dive into these

and connect with us - and if you're feeling any of the ways we did, we hope these songs can help you push forward.

This record is dedicated to Kyle - we'll never forget you, and we will never stop saying your name." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

We Came As Romans Reimagine 'Darkbloom' With Brand Of Sacrifice

August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision Tour

Senses Fail, We Came As Romans, Counterparts Tour Canceled

We Came As Romans Share 'Daggers' Video

News > We Came As Romans