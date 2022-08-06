.

Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health

Bruce Henne | 08-05-2022

Whitesnake Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have pulled out of an upcoming North American tour with the Scorpions while singer David Coverdale continues to deal with a health issue.

"It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart," says Coverdale, "that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join The Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.

"While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, The Scorpions Every Success!!! We Wish You Well."

Last month, Whitesnake cancelled the remaining dates of a farewell European tour due to "continuing health challenges"; the shutdown followed a series of issues experienced by band members, including Coverdale, who was put on doctor's rest after being diagnosed with an infection of the sinus and trachea.

Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Whitesnake Music and Merch

News > Whitesnake

