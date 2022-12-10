.

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)

Michael Angulia | December 10, 2022
Mammoth WVH Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen has shared the most important thing outside of music that his father, the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, had ever taught him.

Wolfgang spoke with Audacy Check ahead of Mammoth WVH's 33-date co-headlining North American tour with Dirty Honey that is dubbed the Young Guns Tour.

When asked the most important thing, outside of music, his father taught him, Wolfgang responded, "Keep the people you trust close to you, and love them as hard as you can. He had the biggest heart. I've always admired that."

Stream the full interview, which also includes Dirty Honey's Marc LaBelle, below:

