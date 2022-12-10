Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen has shared the most important thing outside of music that his father, the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, had ever taught him.

Wolfgang spoke with Audacy Check ahead of Mammoth WVH's 33-date co-headlining North American tour with Dirty Honey that is dubbed the Young Guns Tour.

When asked the most important thing, outside of music, his father taught him, Wolfgang responded, "Keep the people you trust close to you, and love them as hard as you can. He had the biggest heart. I've always admired that."

Stream the full interview, which also includes Dirty Honey's Marc LaBelle, below:

Related Stories

Being A Van Halen A Blessing And A Curse For Wolfgang (2022 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track Lyric Video

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song

Mammoth WVH Music and Merch

News > Mammoth WVH