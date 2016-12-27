Thomas Rhett Falls Off Stage But Keeps Singing 2016 In Review

The singer-songwriter kept singing, though, as he rested with one leg on the stage and his body on what was either a fan or a barricade. He didn't stay in that position too long before a crew member came from stage and pulled him back up.

While Rhett stood up with a smile on his face, he did post on Instagram later that night that he had to seek some medical attention. "Thomas Rhett fell off the stage into us and I literally have never fan girled so hard https://t.co/2pKnEzUA5y- Jamie Migliaccio (@jamiemig) February 20, 2016" Read the original report here.