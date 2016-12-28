Rush Have Retired From Touring 2016 In Review

At the time, they heavily implied that this would likely be their last full-scale tour together, due to Peart's chronic tendonitis and Alex Lifeson's arthritis. In a new interview, Lifeson has confirmed that the band won't be doing another tour, citing Peart's condition as the main factor.

"He didn't even want to do the [R40 tour], to be honest with you," Lifeson revealed. "It's been increasingly difficult for him, but he committed to the tour and we got through it. As far as he was concerned, that was the end of touring.

"His shoulders were hurting, his arms were hurting, his elbows, his feet, everything. He didn't want to play anything less than 100 percent. He was finding it increasingly difficult to hit that mark on this last tour.

"So, all those things combined, I get it. I'm disappointed and I think Geddy [Lee] is very disappointed and we'd love to continue this tour a little bit longer... but we're off now." Read the original report here.