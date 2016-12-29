Chris Stapleton The Big Winner At ACM Awards 2016 In Review

Stapleton took home awards for Male Vocalist Of The Year, Album of the Year (Traveler), New Male Vocalist Of The Year, and Song Of The Year for "Nobody To Blame".

Other top prize winners included Jason Aldean for Entertainer Of The Year, Miranda Lambert for Female Vocal Of The Year, Little Big Town for Vocal Group Of The Year, Florida Georgia Line for Vocal Duo Of The Year and Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" won Single Of The Year.

Kelsea Ballerini took home the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year and Old Dominion won the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year honors. See the full list of winners here.