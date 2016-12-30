Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Rushed To The Hospital 2016 In Review

Bass player Flea told the crowd at the annual event, "Anthony is on his way to the hospital right now and we're unable to play this evening. We are devastated about it. We're really sad. We love you so much. We live to rock.

"We live to f-ing dig deep into the depths of our hearts and rock. But unfortunately there's a medical thing that happened and he needed to deal with it."

The band revealed on Sunday (May 15th) that Kiedis was suffering from intestinal flu and they have also been forced to cancel their iHeart Radio performance on Tuesday, May 17th in Burbank, Ca.

They had the following to say, "Due to Anthony Kiedis' hospitalization from complications from the intestinal flu on Saturday evening, the Red Hot Chili Peppers regretfully must postpone their upcoming concert for iHeart Radio on May 17th. They would like to extend their gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of well wishes. Anthony is expected to make a full recovery soon." Read the original report here.