Deep Purple's Ian Paice Suffered A Mini-Stroke 2016 In Review

The band cancelled scheduled performances at Gröna Lund in Stockholm on June 14, Liseberg in Gothenburg on June 15 and The Prison - Open Air at Horsens, Denmark on June 17.

While the venues announced the shows were off due to "health issues", Deep Purple had not issued a public statement until Paice posted a message on the group's website offering an explanation in an effort to inform fans and reduce speculation over the situation.

"To all the people who were expecting to see Deep Purple in Sweden and Denmark this week, I would like to let you know the reason the shows were not possible, and also to stop all the speculation and rumors," began Paice. "On the morning of the 14th of June, I woke up to find that the right side of my body was feeling numb and I could not control my right hand and fingers. So I had myself admitted to hospital where I was diagnosed with having suffered a 'mini stroke', or TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack)."

"The hospital staff in Stockholm were amazing and started my treatment straight away," he continued. "After both CT and MIR scans there was found to be no serious or permanent damage. As of this moment all I am suffering is a slightly numb right side of the face a tingling sensation in my right hand." Read more here.