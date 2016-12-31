Great White Frontman Drank Himself Into A Coma 2016 In Review

Russell tells Music Mania: "I was in a coma eight months ago from drinking too much. The doctor told me when I woke up, 'If you drink again, your liver's gonna shut down and you're gonna die.'

"So I'm not gonna take the chance. I'm doing good right now. My body's in great shape. I've been working out. I've been running. I just took care of myself, got some muscle on me, and I'm back on stage doing what I used to do. It's great." Read more here.