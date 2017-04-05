Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members

Corren.se reports the musicians - billed as Nameless Ghouls - are seeking compensation for unpaid wages as part of what they claim to be a business partnership agreement between all five parties that was signed when the group formed in 2008

While the documents allegedly indicate Forge was to oversee the business management of Ghost, the former members say they worked for years while receiving compensation on a sporadic basis as Forge advised them that the company was not profitable.

The four musicians are asking the court to have Forge confirm and provide Ghost revenue reports from the financial years from 2011-2016, with a penalty of SEK 200,000 (approximately $22,000), or an amount that the court considers reasonable, if he fails to do so as part of the proceedings.

"I can't comment on it because it is a legal process," says Forge. "The lawsuit will be answered fairly soon by my legal counsel." Read more here.