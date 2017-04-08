The Killers First New Album Since 2012 Is 'Nearly There'

Vannucci said recording sessions in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree have pushed the band in new, challenging creative directions in this new phase of their career.

"It's sounding good," Vannucci said. 'We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: 'What does a four-piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?' It's a constant exercise in experimentation."

That experimentation, he says, has driven the Killers out of their comfort zone. In other interviews, the band has described the "heavy" new direction this album has explored.