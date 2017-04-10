Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour
04-10-2017
.
Korn

Korn have recruited the 12-year-old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo to fill in for Fieldy on their upcoming South American tour, according to a post on the band's Facebook page.

The California group shared the following news with fans on Saturday, "On April 17 Korn is heading down to South America for a run of dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows so the band will be joined by a special guest. Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets.

"Says the band, 'We are bummed Fieldy can't join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.'

"Fieldy will resume Korn's 2017 tour at Carolina Rebellion on May 6." Footage of the young Trujillo performing with his band The Helmets can been seen here.

advertisement

Korn Music, DVDs, Books and more

Korn T-shirts and Posters

More Korn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?

Korn and Shinedown Lead Seether's Rise Above Fest Lineup

Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded

Korn and Stone Sour Summer Tour Dates Leaked

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Korn's Head Going To Rock Camp

Some Korn Fans Getting Kornaments For Christmas


More Stories for Korn

Korn Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Page Too:
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial- Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day- The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line- more

50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour- Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case- Radiohead Play Rarity At Recent Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'Born To Live'

Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years

Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced

Warrant Streaming New song 'Devil Dancer'

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'

The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online

Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album

Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'

Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville

Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated

Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.