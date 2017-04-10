Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

The California group shared the following news with fans on Saturday, "On April 17 Korn is heading down to South America for a run of dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows so the band will be joined by a special guest. Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets.

"Says the band, 'We are bummed Fieldy can't join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.'

"Fieldy will resume Korn's 2017 tour at Carolina Rebellion on May 6." Footage of the young Trujillo performing with his band The Helmets can been seen here.