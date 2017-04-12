Tool Announce Special One-Off Show With Special Guests

The show, taking place at the site of the recent Ozzfest meets Knotfest, will also feature additional sets from Primus, a "special" as yet unannounced guest and Melvins.

The Crystal Method will also be spinning DJ sets during the event. Tool teased the announcement on social media last week but sharing a photo of their logo cut into the grass of the venue's lawn seating section.

Tickets for the show will be going on sale at 10:00 AM PT tomorrow (April 13th), via Ticketmaster.com.