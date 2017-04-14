Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

The special event will be taking place on April 17th stop of the band's current Killthrax Tour which is a coheadlining trek with Anthrax, from the House of Blues in Houston at 7PM CT and will be broadcast via virtual reality by NextBR.

According to company, "The live virtual reality broadcast will be available for free globally (except in China) through the NextVR app. Fans with a Google Daydream View or Samsung Gear VR headset, along with a compatible smartphone, can experience the live broadcast by downloading the NextVR app from the Oculus Store for Gear VR users or from the Google Play Store for Daydream users." Find more details here.