Maximo Park Return With 'Risk To Exist' Album

The UK band's frontman Paul Smith had this to say about the new record: "The album is, ultimately, about empathy. Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fueled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society.

"There's a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality. Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation."

Watch the video for their single "Get High (No, I Don't)" here.